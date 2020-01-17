Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Price Target Raised to

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from to in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

ADVM has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $3.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adverum Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.33.

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $11.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $758.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 19.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 42,366 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 901.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 98,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

