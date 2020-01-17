AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FWDB) Shares Up 0.1%

AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FWDB)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.53 and last traded at $26.53, 125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2615 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.84%. This is an increase from AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF stock. Madrona Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FWDB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Madrona Funds LLC owned about 4.08% of AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

