Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Up 5.3%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares shot up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $2.00, 103,858 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 175,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.03.

In related news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $36,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,692.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aehr Test Systems stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.30% of Aehr Test Systems worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry worldwide. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

