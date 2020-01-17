AGFIQ US MARKET NEUTRAL ANTI-BETA FUND (NYSEARCA:BTAL) Trading 0.1% Higher

AGFIQ US MARKET NEUTRAL ANTI-BETA FUND (NYSEARCA:BTAL) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.41 and last traded at $22.38, 794 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 54,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.36.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.07.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.1958 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from AGFIQ US MARKET NEUTRAL ANTI-BETA FUND’s previous annual dividend of $0.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGFIQ US MARKET NEUTRAL ANTI-BETA FUND stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AGFIQ US MARKET NEUTRAL ANTI-BETA FUND (NYSEARCA:BTAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 0.20% of AGFIQ US MARKET NEUTRAL ANTI-BETA FUND as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

