Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $15,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of A. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,185,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $163,175,000 after purchasing an additional 43,957 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $58,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 12.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 168,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after acquiring an additional 18,323 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 21.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 442,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,027,000 after acquiring an additional 77,607 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,596,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $89.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.44.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.74%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,970,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,569,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,652 shares of company stock worth $6,657,846 in the last three months.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

