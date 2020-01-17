Agora Tops 1-Day Volume of $97.00 (VOTE)

Agora (CURRENCY:VOTE) traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Agora has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Agora has a total market capitalization of $34,869.00 and $97.00 worth of Agora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Agora token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Agora alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.54 or 0.03233503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00202434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00030312 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00132106 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Agora Profile

Agora’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,293,472 tokens. Agora’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Agora is /r/agora and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Agora’s official website is www.agora.vote . Agora’s official message board is medium.com/agorablockchain

Buying and Selling Agora

Agora can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Agora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Agora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.