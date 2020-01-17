AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has $4.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.25.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of AIM ImmunoTech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of NYSE AIM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.72. 2,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,136. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AIM ImmunoTech has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $14.81.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 185,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Sabby Management LLC owned about 2.24% of AIM ImmunoTech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

