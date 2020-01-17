Air France KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €11.50 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on Air France KLM (EPA:AF) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €10.40 ($12.09) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.40 ($14.42) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €11.31 ($13.15).

Shares of Air France KLM stock opened at €9.71 ($11.29) on Monday. Air France KLM has a 52-week low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 52-week high of €14.65 ($17.03). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.79.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

