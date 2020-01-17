AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.22

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.22 and traded as high as $6.87. AirBoss of America shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23.

AirBoss of America Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABSSF)

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.