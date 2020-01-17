Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Trading Up 24.3%

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) shares were up 24.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.39 and last traded at $9.00, approximately 630,412 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 243% from the average daily volume of 183,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KERN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Akerna in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Get Akerna alerts:

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akerna stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.