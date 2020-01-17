Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Trading Up 24.3%

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) shares were up 24.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.39 and last traded at $9.00, approximately 630,412 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 243% from the average daily volume of 183,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KERN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Akerna in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akerna stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit