Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.05.

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.05. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.80 and a beta of 0.25.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $172.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 113.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 32.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth about $159,000. 58.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

