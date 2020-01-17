Alan Dunsmore Purchases 146 Shares of Severfield PLC (LON:SFR) Stock

Severfield PLC (LON:SFR) insider Alan Dunsmore purchased 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £125.56 ($165.17).

Alan Dunsmore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Alan Dunsmore purchased 164 shares of Severfield stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £124.64 ($163.96).

SFR traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 84 ($1.10). 34,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.10 million and a PE ratio of 15.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 80.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 72.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. Severfield PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 60.26 ($0.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 88 ($1.16).

Severfield (LON:SFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 2.27 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Severfield PLC will post 724.999971 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Severfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SFR. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Severfield in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Severfield in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.32) price target on shares of Severfield in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

About Severfield

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and internationally. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

