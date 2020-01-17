Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Get Albany International alerts:

AIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Albany International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Albany International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Sidoti dropped their target price on Albany International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.71.

Shares of NYSE AIN traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.39. 190,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,558. Albany International has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $92.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.53.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.40. Albany International had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $271.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. Analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Albany International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Albany International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its stake in Albany International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 69,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Albany International by 82.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Albany International by 29.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albany International (AIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.