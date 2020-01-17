Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) to report $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alerus Finl Cp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.35. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Finl Cp will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alerus Finl Cp.

Get Alerus Finl Cp alerts:

Alerus Finl Cp (NYSE:ALRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $48.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.45 million.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alerus Finl Cp in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of ALRS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,242. Alerus Finl Cp has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48.

About Alerus Finl Cp

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alerus Finl Cp (ALRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Finl Cp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Finl Cp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.