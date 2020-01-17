Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) in a research report released on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.84.

ALXN opened at $112.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $141.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.05%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

