ALIS (ALIS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26.00

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last week, ALIS has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. ALIS has a market capitalization of $935,742.00 and $26.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALIS token can currently be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ALIS alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.42 or 0.03040361 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00199606 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029536 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00129343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ALIS

ALIS’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,393,848 tokens. The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here . ALIS’s official website is alismedia.jp

Buying and Selling ALIS

ALIS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ALIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.