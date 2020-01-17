All Sports (SOC) Price Tops $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 17th. All Sports has a market capitalization of $5.32 million and $94,862.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, All Sports has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including $24.43, $50.98, $10.39 and $18.94.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00036692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $518.92 or 0.05796811 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00026819 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00034497 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00128542 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001225 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $7.50, $33.94, $24.43, $20.33, $32.15, $10.39, $18.94, $13.77, $24.68, $50.98 and $51.55. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

