Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.67. 1,471,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Allegheny Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.27.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.45. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 15.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

