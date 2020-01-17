AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Citigroup

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $33.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.31. AllianceBernstein has a 12-month low of $26.29 and a 12-month high of $33.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $877.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. American Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 186,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

