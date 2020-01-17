Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,265,722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,372 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,491,779,000 after purchasing an additional 66,773 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,010.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,214,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,397,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,794,323,000 after purchasing an additional 45,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,450.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,359.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,250.12. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,442.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,000.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,451.70.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

