Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,265,722,000 after acquiring an additional 31,372 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,491,779,000 after acquiring an additional 66,773 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2,010.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,214,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,323,000 after purchasing an additional 45,282 shares in the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,450.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,000.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,359.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,250.12. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,442.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,451.70.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

