Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GOOG. ValuEngine cut Alphabet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,496.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,499.88.

Alphabet stock traded up $28.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,480.39. 2,232,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,359. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,359.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,249.78. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,025.00 and a 12-month high of $1,481.30. The firm has a market cap of $986.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $63,822.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,968.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,344,673 shares of company stock valued at $316,380,721 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,708,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,545,641,000 after acquiring an additional 259,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alphabet by 6.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,480,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,409,352,000 after buying an additional 674,924 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,715,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,015,713,000 after buying an additional 199,097 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

