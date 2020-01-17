Alpine Global Management LLC Acquires Shares of 25,117 Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST)

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Twist Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 7,776.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after buying an additional 836,324 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 31,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 142,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 14,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO William Banyai sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $495,660.00. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 36,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $880,089.56. Insiders sold a total of 91,932 shares of company stock worth $2,201,080 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $23.00 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Corp has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.12). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 73.98% and a negative net margin of 197.98%. The company had revenue of $15.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit