Alpine Global Management LLC Acquires Shares of 25,117 Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Twist Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 7,776.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after buying an additional 836,324 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 31,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 142,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 14,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO William Banyai sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $495,660.00. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 36,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $880,089.56. Insiders sold a total of 91,932 shares of company stock worth $2,201,080 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $23.00 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Corp has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.12). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 73.98% and a negative net margin of 197.98%. The company had revenue of $15.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

