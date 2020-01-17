Alpine Global Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,010 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4,636.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

YUM opened at $102.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.39. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.52 and a 1 year high of $119.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,607.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

