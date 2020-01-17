Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $730,000 in Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned 0.10% of Rubius Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 21.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 19.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $647,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RUBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of RUBY stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 9.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $715.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62. Rubius Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $20.04.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics Inc will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

