Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Alteryx by 135.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alteryx by 29.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,618,000 after acquiring an additional 34,482 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Alteryx in the second quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Alteryx by 7.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 412,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,973,000 after acquiring an additional 28,876 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alteryx by 23.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.72.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 9,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.10, for a total transaction of $1,212,457.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total transaction of $2,868,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,424,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 156,895 shares of company stock valued at $16,633,384 over the last ninety days. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $126.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -630.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.00. Alteryx Inc has a 1 year low of $64.52 and a 1 year high of $147.79.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.42 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

