Alpine Global Management LLC Takes $447,000 Position in Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the first quarter valued at $20,862,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 97.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,470,000 after purchasing an additional 427,642 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 225.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 331,642 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the second quarter valued at $4,632,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the third quarter valued at $2,681,000. 50.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALEC opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -4.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54. Alector Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. Alector had a negative net margin of 378.57% and a negative return on equity of 58.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alector Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALEC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on Alector in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other news, insider Robert King sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $115,950.00. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 379,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $7,409,941.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,357,178 shares of company stock worth $25,507,791. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

