Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €49.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Alstom (EPA:ALO) received a €49.00 ($56.98) price target from analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Alstom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €44.17 ($51.36).

Get Alstom alerts:

Shares of Alstom stock traded up €0.71 ($0.83) on Friday, hitting €45.45 ($52.85). The stock had a trading volume of 435,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €41.72 and a 200 day moving average of €39.66. Alstom has a twelve month low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a twelve month high of €37.37 ($43.45).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.