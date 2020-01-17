Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys 236 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,818,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,307,000 after buying an additional 195,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,265,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,353 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,495,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,359,000 after purchasing an additional 137,505 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 740,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,005,000 after purchasing an additional 34,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 60.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 530,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,981,000 after purchasing an additional 199,117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,735. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $85.10 and a 12 month high of $98.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Core High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

