Altium Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Altium Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,670,000 after buying an additional 898,845 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 20,030.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,265,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,983,000 after buying an additional 7,229,751 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,499,000 after buying an additional 628,267 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,422,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,715,000 after buying an additional 632,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,335,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,048,000 after buying an additional 1,507,050 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $28,478,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,741,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,800,975,987.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and have sold 1,780,504 shares valued at $219,697,912. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.18. 34,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,600,437. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.20.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

