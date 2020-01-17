Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,017,230,000 after acquiring an additional 38,109,492 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,155,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,946,000 after purchasing an additional 492,880 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,154,000 after purchasing an additional 790,105 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,517,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,689 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,314,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,744,000 after purchasing an additional 51,751 shares during the period.

EFA traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.32. 121,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,420,350. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.32. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.86 and a 1 year high of $70.20.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.7758 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.9%.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

