Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $2.92 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,227 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth about $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 20.8% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 12.9% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.78, for a total value of $23,208,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total value of $10,160,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,220,900 shares of company stock worth $231,834,951 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.37.

FB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.59. 294,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,376,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.52 and a 1-year high of $222.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

