Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $8.51 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Altium Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.0% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,343,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,481,348,000 after buying an additional 1,483,772 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,517,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,148,095,000 after buying an additional 535,188 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,997,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,134,000 after buying an additional 978,644 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,856,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,181,000 after buying an additional 1,735,488 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,227,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,974,000 after buying an additional 103,172 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.78. The stock had a trading volume of 129,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,906,878. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.11. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.5591 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

