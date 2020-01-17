Altium Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,036 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 822,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,036 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 4.3% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $36,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.60. The company had a trading volume of 47,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,522,191. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.80 and a 200 day moving average of $41.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

