Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $2,200.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $2,100.00.

AMZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Amazon.com from $2,180.00 to $2,000.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $2,100.00 target price (down from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,177.07.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $13.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,864.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,989,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,404. The stock has a market cap of $924.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.59, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,820.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,817.73.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after acquiring an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3,787.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,799,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,279 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,058,685,000 after buying an additional 40,404 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,743,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,026,677,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares during the period. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

