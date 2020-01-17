Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Short Interest Update

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the December 15th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 660,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOX. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Amdocs by 1,928.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,500,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,028 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter valued at $42,362,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 63.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,331,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,655,000 after acquiring an additional 514,943 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,229,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,634,000 after acquiring an additional 224,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 139.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after acquiring an additional 163,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.45. The company had a trading volume of 27,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,894. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $74.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.74.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 28.01%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

