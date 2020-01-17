AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Stock Position Reduced by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co cut its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. FMR LLC grew its position in AMERCO by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in AMERCO by 1.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in AMERCO by 13.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AMERCO by 16.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in AMERCO by 21.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UHAL traded down $5.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $379.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $370.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.73. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $336.39 and a 1-year high of $426.50.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.94 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.25%. AMERCO’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AMERCO will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen bought 1,910 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $373.87 per share, for a total transaction of $714,091.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

