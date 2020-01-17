Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) shares rose 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.86 and last traded at $1.77, approximately 136,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 188,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ameri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameri in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ameri by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameri by 819.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 152,619 shares during the period. 50.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameri Holdings, Inc specializes in delivering SAP cloud, digital and enterprise services to clients worldwide. Its services center around SAP and include technology consulting, business intelligence, cloud services, application development/integration and maintenance, implementation services, infrastructure services, and independent validation services, all of which can be delivered as a set of managed services or on an on-demand service basis, or a combination of both.

