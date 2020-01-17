Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) shares rose 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.86 and last traded at $1.77, approximately 136,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 188,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ameri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76.
About Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH)
Ameri Holdings, Inc specializes in delivering SAP cloud, digital and enterprise services to clients worldwide. Its services center around SAP and include technology consulting, business intelligence, cloud services, application development/integration and maintenance, implementation services, infrastructure services, and independent validation services, all of which can be delivered as a set of managed services or on an on-demand service basis, or a combination of both.
Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ameri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.