American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Receives News Sentiment Score of 3.00

Headlines about American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) have been trending positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. American Eagle Outfitters earned a coverage optimism score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the apparel retailer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected American Eagle Outfitters’ analysis:

Shares of AEO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.71. The stock had a trading volume of 118,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,598,236. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.33.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

