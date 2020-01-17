American Research & Management Co. Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 41,387.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,343,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,069,000 after buying an additional 2,337,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 104.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,750,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,843,000 after buying an additional 1,919,751 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $115,836,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 2,413.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,669,000 after buying an additional 370,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,300,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,915,000 after buying an additional 334,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $219.01. The stock had a trading volume of 19,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,691. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $219.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.18. The company has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total value of $2,830,151.10. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,216 over the last ninety days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target (down previously from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.38.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

