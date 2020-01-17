American Research & Management Co. Has $231,000 Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

American Research & Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,433 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,682,000 after buying an additional 24,012 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 133,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 21,947 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 34,560 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 12,900 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Klesse bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.09 per share, with a total value of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.08.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.92. 5,746,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,882,482. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.85. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 63.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

