American Research & Management Co. Sells 390 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

American Research & Management Co. reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

PM traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $88.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,821,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,845,639. The company has a market cap of $136.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.