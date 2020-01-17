American Research & Management Co. Sells 4,150 Shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

American Research & Management Co. lowered its position in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Apergy were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apergy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Apergy in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apergy by 77.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apergy in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apergy in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research set a $32.00 target price on Apergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on Apergy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.04.

NYSE APY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.20. 2,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,582. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Apergy Corp has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $43.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 2.40.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Apergy had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $278.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.68 million. Apergy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apergy Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

