American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $270.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $204.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMT. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $218.00 target price (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut American Tower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $224.36.

NYSE:AMT opened at $232.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $163.06 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.97. The stock has a market cap of $103.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total value of $206,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,626. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,494,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,754,838,000 after purchasing an additional 248,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,450,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,612,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,133,390,000 after purchasing an additional 238,036 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,140,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $846,465,000 after purchasing an additional 316,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 16,153.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,848,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

