American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. American Water Works makes up about 1.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 0.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 30.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 12.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.8% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 229,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a target price (up from ) on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their target price on American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

NYSE:AWK traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.53. 293,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,073. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.05. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $91.54 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.85%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

