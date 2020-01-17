AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group cut its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 49,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 88,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 222,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,761 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $963,316.08. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,713,422.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,297,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,724 shares of company stock worth $5,561,840. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABC traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.84. 23,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,500. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.22 and its 200-day moving average is $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1-year low of $70.55 and a 1-year high of $94.75.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.15 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 0.48%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.