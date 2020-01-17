AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Downgraded by Cowen to Market Perform

Cowen cut shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

AME has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMETEK from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered AMETEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.69.

NYSE:AME opened at $100.19 on Monday. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $102.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

In other news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $337,532.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,661.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 12,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $1,232,360.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,031,126.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,506 shares of company stock worth $5,886,221. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 32.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 187,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after buying an additional 45,832 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 197,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,092,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 382,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,153,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1,095.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,369,000 after buying an additional 343,010 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

