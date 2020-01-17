Amoveo 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.00 (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Amoveo coin can currently be bought for about $42.26 or 0.00475629 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bitibu and Graviex. During the last seven days, Amoveo has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Amoveo has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and $9.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00036736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.50 or 0.05824824 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00026600 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00035197 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00128059 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Amoveo Coin Profile

Amoveo (CRYPTO:VEO) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitibu and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

