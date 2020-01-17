Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Trading Up 6.6%

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) was up 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.65, approximately 1,185,700 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,896,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 207.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,537 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 100,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 532.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,025 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 126,291 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $171,000.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.