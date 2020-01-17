Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Trading Up 6.6%

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) was up 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.65, approximately 1,185,700 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,896,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.
Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.
