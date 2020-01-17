Ampleforth Price Reaches $0.99 (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Ampleforth token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00011072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex. Ampleforth has a market cap of $1.65 million and $163,118.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00036812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.25 or 0.05772430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00026601 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00035145 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00127866 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Ampleforth Token Profile

AMPL is a token. It was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 8,095,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,663,955 tokens. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

